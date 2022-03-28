Hot Five

Hot Five: Krafton and Solana partner for NFT games, Roblox hosts 24kGoldn concert, and women-first platform Dorian raises $14 million

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

1. Krafton and Solana partner to develop blockchain and NFT games

PUBG creator Krafton has partnered with blockchain tech platform Solana Labs in order to support the design and marketing of blockchain-based games and services.

Through the partnership, the companies will enter a "long-term cooperative relationship" and will also collaborate towards the marketing and design of blockchain games.

2. Mobile games consumer spending reached $22 billion for Q1 2022

Mobile games accounted for the lion’s share of consumer spending on the App Store and Google Play in Q1 2022.

According to Data.ai, mobile games spending reached $22 billion for the quarter, up 42 per cent from pre-pandemic spending in Q1 2020. This marks the largest Q1 ever and further highlights how new mobile games spending habits have solidified post-pandemic.

3. Roblox hosted 24kGoldn virtual concert

Roblox and Sony revealed its latest music experience on the platform, a virtual concert hosted by US rapper 24kGoldn.

The 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience was also the platform for the exclusive, debut performance of his latest single, "In My Head", signalling the proliferation of Roblox beyond games.

4. FanDuel and Game Taco partner to launch iOS gaming platform

Sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group has partnered with Game Taco to launch the new casual game platform FanDuel Faceoff for iOS devices.

This new platform enables players to face off against each other in casual games with the chance to win prizes and cash, and has been made available in 32 states in the US as of launch.

5. Women-first streaming platform Dorian raises $14 million

In its Series A funding round, the women-first game platform Dorian has raised $14 million to expand its cloud-based creation tools and livestreaming support.

Dorian’s platform has been designed for creators, streamers, and players, and is the first of its type to have been formed and led by a woman.


