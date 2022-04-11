Hot Five: Mobile Games Awards 2022 winners, Superbloom funding for women’s mobile game, and Miniclip commits to mobile games publishing

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

On April 5, the Mobile Games Awards 2022 returned to London's BAFTA for the exclusive ceremony, bringing the global mobile games industry together in London.

More than 100 industry luminaries voted on 23 categories, representing firms across the industry from developers to service providers.

Huuuge Games has revealed the appointment of Rod Cousens, an industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience, as its co-CEO.

Cousens has previously held positions as the CEO of Jagex, Codemasters, and Acclaim Entertainment, and is currently a senior advisor to VC firm Raine Group.

New York-based Superbloom has raised $3 million from a recent Seed Round to develop its first title, with funding led by Bitkraft Ventures.

The studio is planning to innovate its games with a creator economy and mirror real-life interactions through social connections.

Amazon has appointed Kurt Sparkuhl to lead the development of its mobile game as the lead games designer for mobile.

A former Blizzard designer, Sparkuhl brings more than a decade of games industry experience to the new role and will be focusing on the development of an unannounced mobile project.

Miniclip has revealed that it will be moving away from its browser-based games to focus more on its mobile offerings.

The current Miniclip.com website will be available in its present format until summer 2022, before creating "bigger and better" experiences for mobile devices.