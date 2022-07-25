Hot Five: Wild Rift breaches $500 million revenue, InnoGames publishes salary bands, and Unity's John Riccitiello apologies for PGbiz "fucking idiots" comment

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

Originally launched in 2020, the game has become one of the world’s top MOBA titles. Sensor Tower data shows that the title was ranked as the second-highest revenue generating game of the genre for H1 2022, earning approximately $218 million. This puts it behind only Honour of Kings, which generated $1.4 billion in the same period.

Forge of Empires and Elvenar developer InnoGames has published the salary bands of around 80 per cent of positions within the company in a bid to increase salary transparency in the German – and wider – games industry. InnoGames' Michael Zillmer spoke with PocketGamer.biz on the decision to publish and intended impact.

Perhaps most famous for its myriad acquisitions and hit hypercasual games, Sweden-based Embracer Group ranked as the very top publisher for downloads on Google Play in Europe for Q2 this year.

According to data by Sensor Tower, Embracer Group’s mobile publishers combined came in first on Google Play in Europe in addition to fifth place worldwide for the time period.

Unity CEO John Riccitiello has apologised for his remarks in an interview with PocketGamer.biz, in which he referred to some developers who may pushback against considering monetisation during the creative process as "fucking idiots".

This acquisition comes in the wake of five years of record growth, including third-party publishing deals and the highest ever membership in Jagex’s flagship game, RuneScape. In 2021, Jagex was acquired by global investment firm Carlyle to support its growth strategy.