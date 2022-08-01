Hot Five

Hot Five: August 8th. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

The HOTTEST stories on PocketGamer.biz in the last week - lowiro indie interview; Diablo Immortal; Space Ape interview; Big Indie Pitch winners; TikTok launches HTML5 games

1) "Players really appreciate having constant access to what they’ve paid for"

Indie dev lowiro's Anton Prydatko discusses development, monetisation models, and weathering changes in the mobile games industry over the last five years

2) Diablo Immortal surpasses $100 million in global revenue

Activision Blizzard’s free-to-play MMORPG passes another milestone

3) Space Ape’s treatment of Supercell’s Boom Beach “built on the learnings of several failed multiplayer games”

Simon Hade speaks candidly on the journey towards Boom Beach: Frontlines in this teaser of our upcoming interview looking at the firm’s plans, post-Supercell funding

4) Real-time chess puzzler Tale of Honour manoeuvres to the Big Indie Pitch crown

Dunali Games picks up top honours (!) at our most recent Digital BIP

5) TikTok launches HTML5 games with Voodoo, Nitro and more

Influencer Run, Tap the Difference and Basketball FRVR among mini games included

PLUS

These all-time, all-star stories are some of the most popular articles from our archives:

  1. Updated July 25: 78 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Snap to Subway Surfers Match
  2. Mobile Game of the Week: Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
  3. The mobile games that have made more than $1 billion in lifetime sales
  4. All 258 Apple Arcade games available now
  5. The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2021
