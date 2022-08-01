Hot Five: August 8th. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

Start your week with a Monday morning briefing of the most read articles from the global mobile games industry in the last seven days on PocketGamer.biz:

1) "Players really appreciate having constant access to what they’ve paid for"

Indie dev lowiro's Anton Prydatko discusses development, monetisation models, and weathering changes in the mobile games industry over the last five years

2) Diablo Immortal surpasses $100 million in global revenue

Activision Blizzard’s free-to-play MMORPG passes another milestone

3) Space Ape’s treatment of Supercell’s Boom Beach “built on the learnings of several failed multiplayer games”

Simon Hade speaks candidly on the journey towards Boom Beach: Frontlines in this teaser of our upcoming interview looking at the firm’s plans, post-Supercell funding

4) Real-time chess puzzler Tale of Honour manoeuvres to the Big Indie Pitch crown

Dunali Games picks up top honours (!) at our most recent Digital BIP

5) TikTok launches HTML5 games with Voodoo, Nitro and more

Influencer Run, Tap the Difference and Basketball FRVR among mini games included

