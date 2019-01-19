Speaker Spotlight: AppsFlyer's Paul Wright

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC London and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to AppsFlyer managing director (UK, FR, MEA) Paul Wright.

Based in London, Wright currently heads up the UK, France and Middle East and Africa operations for AppsFlyer, the leading mobile advertising attribution and marketing analytics platform.

He's a seasoned professional with 20-plus years in digital marketing, building and shaping strategies across the worlds largest media agencies, technologies and global brands.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London Wright will host a session entitled 'The Staggering Rise of Mobile App Gaming: 2018 Insights'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Paul Wright: AppsFlyer’s technology is found on 98 percent of the world’s smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics.

With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc, Tencent and 4,000-plus other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision and 85,000+ advertisers, AppsFlyer has 15 global offices to support marketers everywhere.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

AppsFlyer has over 85,000 customers across all verticals however Gaming is by far the largest sector given the popularity and success of Gaming apps in the app stores.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

To succeed and ensure long term success it is critical optimise your ad spend and customer journey in great detail.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Mobile gaming remains the driving force behind the continued growth of the app economy. It generated more than $70 billion in 2018, representing over three-quarters of total app store revenue with over two billion players globally.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Our State of Gaming 2018 report reveals many trends.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The industry has become increasingly sophisticated and competitive fuelling the need for advanced measurement and analytics capabilities, ensuring every dollar is counted and optimised.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Conference and networking.

