Speaker Spotlight: Jumpship's Dino Patti

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to Jumpship executive producer Dino Patti, who will be taking part in a panel called "Navigating The Funding Jungle To Finance Your Studio – Equity And Project Financing". 

With 15 years of experience in the games industry, Dino Patti is most notably known for his role in co-founding, running and scaling Playdead for almost 10 years while developing and publishing the multi-award-winning titles LIMBO and INSIDE.

Patti has had an advising role in several games-related companies including the GDC Europe Advisory Board.

In 2017 Dino founded Jumpship with Chris Olsen, which is currently working on the upcoming title “Somerville".

PocketGamer.Biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Dino Patti: Jumpship is an independent game studio based on an original IP by Chris Olsen, we’re building a team of experienced developers in the heart of Guildford, UK.

Our purpose is to assemble a team of talented individuals around this vision with a strong commitment to quality and a passion for creating immersive and unique experiences.

What does your role entail?

Managing and running the company.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I thought I could add something, no one else was willing or interested in coming with.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Come with passion!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I think there has been a tendency to focus too much on business, and too little on actual value.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More connected and streamed games.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm here to meet interesting people.

