Speaker Spotlight: BreakawayGrowth Fund MD Paul Heydon to take part in 'Super Angels in the Game Sector' session

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to BreakawayGrowth Fund MD Paul Heydon.

28 years as a founder, operator, investor and advisor, Heydon recently co-founded BreakawayGrowth Fund, which is his sixth start-up.

Most recently he was a co-founder and general partner at LVP. Heydon was an early investor in Supercell and Unity. He also led investments on behalf of LVP in Reach Robotics, AppOnboard, Gawkbox, Downstream, Shark Punch, Dojo Madness and Radiant Entertainment (acquired by Riot Games).

Previously, he was an investment banker at Avista Partners, Commerzbank Securities & ING Barings. He has both a HBA and MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at University of Western Ontario in Canada.

He'll be speaking alongside former Unity CEO David Helgason in a session entitled 'Super Angels in the Game Sector'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Paul Heydon: BreakawayGrowth Fund invests in bold founders helping them throughout the start-up journey to global dominance.

What does your role entail?

Finding great founders to invest in and helping them to achieve success.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I thought the sector had massive growth potential back in 2000.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Figure out exactly what you want to do role-wise and speak to the best leaders in the sector.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The rate of growth in mobile is slowing a bit but growth is still strong in key parts of Asia.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

In-app advertising in mobile will grow. Subscriptions and streaming should start to gain traction.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Mobile has become the growth driver.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting great founders.

