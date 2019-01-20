Speaker Spotlight: AppLovin managing director, EMEA Simon Spaull on hyper-casual trends

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to AppLovin managing director, EMEA Simon Spaull. He'll be taking part in the PGC panel 'Keys For Success In Hypercasual And Messenger Games'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Simon Spaull: AppLovin offers a comprehensive platform that connects developers of all sizes to billions of global users each month so they can get discovered.

Founded in 2012, AppLovin has since grown into a diverse global company that offers solutions for mobile gaming and mobile growth. The company is focused on helping both indie and established mobile game developers, with the expertise and insights they need to monetise, publish, and grow their businesses - all in one place.

This approach has proven to fuel the entire mobile development ecosystem and help developers reach and exceed their goals.

What does your role entail?

I help support and drive AppLovin on an International scale. Working closely with our teams and partners to ensure they receive significant growth across their business, and that AppLovin remains a vibrant, exciting and fun place to work!

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Fast moving. Revolutionary. Always pushing boundaries. Always first to move. Exciting. Everyone loves games.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Do it.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Growth has been phenomenal and I still believe it's early days. It's interesting to see how technology has evolved, which now attracts gamers of all ages and walks of life.

I think this will continue and we'll see even greater adoption. Hyper-casual dominated, which changed many developers' focus and perception. It's fascinating to see huge global investment banks now keen to get in on the action. They only enter industries / sectors with large potential.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Gameplay and technology will continue to evolve, particularly with AR and AI. Hyper-casual will further develop, proving it's not just a fad, and we'll see improved game quality.

RPGs are showing strength in China, which will likely spread globally. From the success of battle royale titles, more gaming giants with large IPs, traditionally focussed on console games, will move into mobile. Players will follow. Esports will become larger and more widely known. 5G will help push boundaries even further.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

You no longer need to buy a console or computer to actually play a game. You don't even need to visit a shop to buy a game (yes I am old!). Everything is readily available and easily accessible, and for the most part, free!

