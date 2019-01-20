Speaker Spotlight: Ogury co-founder Jules Minvielle to discuss hyper-casual and attracting brands

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to Ogury co-founder and chief strategy officer Jules Minvielle.

Minvielle has been an entrepreneur and an expert in marketing technologies for 10 years. He is and was an advisor and shareholder of several companies in the digital industry.

He is now the co-founder and chief strategy officer at Ogury, a 250 employees technology company specialised in mobile journey marketing.

At PGC he'll join a panel on 'Hypercasual Monetisation Vs Longterm Retention Monetisation' and host a session entitled 'Understand The Complete Mobile User Journey – Attract Brands In Your Games, Drive Revenue'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Jules Minvielle: Founded in 2014, Ogury provides the most Advanced Mobile Journey Marketing Cloud, where organisations can access the integrated data and technologies necessary to understand the entire mobile user journey and market across it.

In full compliance with the most stringent laws protecting users, brands, and publishers, and with a sharp focus on operational simplicity, Ogury MJM cloud delivers unmatched user engagement and mobile app/website revenue to 900 brands and 3,500 publishers worldwide.

What does your role entail?

I am in charge of expanding the adoption of our Ogury For Publishers cloud-based solution, providing companies with the integrated data and technology necessary to understand users across their entire mobile journey, engage them effectively, and optimise the monetisation of mobile assets (applications and mobile websites).

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Mobile is where everyone is spending their time. Games is what people mostly do with their mobile phones. And this is true in all countries, all over the world. I wanted to understand better and work on one of the fastest growing industry in the world.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

The mobile games industry is becoming very competitive. You need understand the users, what they are really after to take informed decisions. And you need to be passionate and a hard worker to succeed in this industry.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Hyper-casual gaming is definitely the big winner of the industry in the past 12 months. People like to spend time on very rewarding short games.

This category of games brought a more diversified audience to games, which is a good thing for the industry. Gamers are no longer only teenagers playing zombie games in thier rooms. Everyone play games on their phones now!

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I see more and more people playing games on their phones, in all countries. I also think that part of the audience who discovered games through hyper-casual will also slowly start to spend some time on midcore games.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I started 10 years ago. It’s changed a lot as Android phones did not exist back then. The main change is coming from the fact that advertising is now driving a major part of the revenues for a large number of key players in the industry. Advertisers are starting to spend more on games, and this is only the beginning.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I look forward to the meetings with the game developers as it is always best way to stay up to date in the industry.

