Speaker Spotlight: DeltaDNA chief product officer Isaac Roseboom on a more more scientific and methodical approach to development

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to deltaDNA chief product officer Isaac Roseboom.

Since moving to the games industry, Roseboom has worked as a consultant on over 100 games, offering wide-ranging expertise on data-driven game design and the use of predictive modelling.

Roseboom heads development, research and consultancy at deltaDNA, aiming to promote the best in games development through the analytics platform, engagement tools and insights consultancy.

In a previous life, he was an astrophysicist, building data processing pipelines for large space telescopes.

At PGC London, he'll host a session entitled 'Session: 80% Data, 20% Luck – How To Make Profitable Games In 2019' and will also join a panel on 'Identifying Gold Standards For Acquisition And Retention'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Isaac Roseboom: DeltaDNA sits at the crossroads of game design, live ops and data analytics. Our platform is used by thousands of game publishers to empower their data to drive better game design, more successful live ops and more profitable games.

What does your role entail?

I lead our product development and consultancy teams so it is my job to keep our product up to date with the latest trends in games and data science.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Games have always been at the vanguard of entertainment technology, pushing not only the limits of what is technologically possible but also creating new and wonderful experiences for people to interact with.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Don’t be shy and ask a lot of questions! The games industry is more open and communal than almost any other industry. Fierce rivals will happily go out for a drink together and developers are more than happy to share their experiences and knowledge with anyone who asks.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The notion that games are a ‘hit’ driven industry has finally been dispelled, and across the board, developers are being more scientific and methodical about their development process. This makes for fewer over-hyped flops and an increasing number of high-quality games hitting the app store.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Greater transparency in the ad monetisation space will drive the continuing rise of ad-supported hyper-casual games.

In parallel, the app and play stores will start to feel pressure to justify their 30 per cent share of IAPs and offer more services to support developers.

Ultimately these will make the business of games more tenable and attract a new wave of investment in the mobile gaming industry.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The rise of F2P and the ever-increasing power of modern mobile devices has revolutionised games.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

My meetings and the floor exhibition. My job is to stay on top of trends in the industry and two days of talking to the best and brightest will give me plenty to think about!

