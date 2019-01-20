Speaker Spotlight: BITKRAFT Esports Ventures' Malte Barth

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to BITKRAFT Esports Ventures founding managing partner Malte Barth.

At PGC London he'll take part in a panel entitled 'Looking Ahead – What’s Next For Esports?'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Malte Barth: BITKRAFT is the only global Venture Capital fund exclusively focused on esports.

What does your role entail?

Backing great entrepreneurs and founder teams.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It is a lot of fun in a very innovative and creative culture.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Never stop exploring.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I love seeing esports becoming mainstream. It is only the beginning.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Much more accessible platforms.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting beautiful minds that challenge the status quo.

