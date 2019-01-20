Speaker Spotlight: Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm to bringing augmented reality to the masses in 2019

Tommy started programming games for the Commodore 64 back in 1986 as a hobby until 1999, when he founded Jadestone.

With over two decades of experience as a game designer and entrepreneur, Tommy Palm has earned the title ‘Games Guru’ at leading casual social games company, King. He works at the forefront of the company’s prevalent cross-platform games initiatives taking games from social to mobile.

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC London and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm.

While he’s known for shepherding Candy Crush Saga to mobile – and so helping to bankroll King’s $7 billion IPO in 2014 – Palm’s success story stretches back to the 1980s, when he began programming games for the Commodore 64.

Between then and the dizzying success of King’s bestseller, Palm founded five companies including this latest venture, Resolution Games, a development studio with an eye on creating virtual reality and augmented reality games experiences everyone can enjoy.

Their mobile VR fishing game, Bait!, is already proving their concept as its known as one of the most popular VR titles of all time, while their carnival-themed VR game, Wonderglade, is one of the highest-rated on Daydream.

Turning towards the embryonic potential of VR and AR rather than resting on his mobile gaming laurels might seem a bold bet for Palm.

But, this serial mover and shaker prefers being ahead of the pack when it comes to new technology, saying it’s the only way to be in the sweet spot when the revolutionary is ready for the limelight.

At PGC London he'll host a session on 'How Developers Can Bring AR Games To The Masses In 2019'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Tommy Palm: Resolution Games is a VR and AR games studio and publisher aimed at creating immersive experiences for all - from gamers to non-gamers alike.

What does your role entail?

I am the CEO of Resolution Games. I work in the forefront to man the helm of the companies voyage into creating original IP for VR and AR gameplay that will forever change the way mainstream consumers engage in the platforms.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I’ve loved games ever since I first played on arcade machines in the ’70s. I started programming in the ’80s and realised that it was a lot of fun creating games from scratch. Eventually, in the '90s I started my first games studio and have been loving it ever since.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

A great way to get started is to do tutorials from any of the big game engines. They have become incredibly powerful and it does not require very much prior knowledge to get started. I’ve done a few myself and it is a lot of fun.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

This year has been exciting. Especially for VR and AR games platforms. VR started its shift towards standalone devices which are a huge step towards mainstream adoption, while AR made an appearance - most notably with the launch of Magic Leap and some fairly big steps for mobile AR platforms as well.

Although things are shaping up nicely and moving along faster than we had expected we still think mainstream adoption is a ways out.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Social and multiplayer is one of those areas that I'm very excited about. You are just immersed so heavily into those worlds it's very well fitted to experiencing something with somebody else.

Standalone VR platforms like Quest will also be a huge leap for the industry allowing for an accessible way to experience the benefits of wireless 6DOF immersion at a consumer price point.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

They have that new thing now... what do they call it now again... Graphics! That's it. And sound.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I enjoy seeing the new indie games coming out and the innovative gameplay that people come up with.

Find out more about Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on the website.