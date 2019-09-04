PGC Helsinki: Chorus Worldwide’s Shintaro Kanaoya to host session on making the switch to consoles

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today’s speaker spotlight, we caught up with Chorus Worldwide’s Shintaro Kanaoya before his "Making the Switch to Consoles" session.

Kanaoya started in the industry way back in the late 80s, first as a journalist, then moving into the development side with Bullfrog in Guildford.

After 12 years at Bullfrog and EA, in both development and publishing roles, he moved to Xbox Europe and worked at Rare. That led to a transfer to Vancouver and after three years, an opportunity to start his own business in 2014.

Chorus has been going for five years, with its aim being to bridge the gap between East and West, publishing games from one region to another to help studios reach broader audiences.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company

Shintaro Kanaoya: Chorus is a publisher of indie games, with a speciality in crossing the border between East and West.

What does your role entail?

Finding great new games - it's a tough job.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

My dad brought back one of the first game and watch devices from Japan in the early 80s. I was hooked. After that, I had no choice.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Always think about your audience. Figure out how to surprise, delight, and excite them.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The rise of indie publishers is a great thing for the industry. While it might seem more publishers are fighting for the same pool of games, it's giving indies a path to commercial success and long term sustainability for their studios.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

New consoles, streaming gaming, more powerful smartphones, expand the creative and commercial possibilities for studios everywhere. A greater number and a more varied range of gaming experiences are emerging to speak to everyone.

Games have the ability not just to tell stories, but to place agency on the player - essential for building empathy and insight into other people.

Games like Bury Me, My Love and My Child Lebensborn show how games can be used to bridge the gaps of understanding between people everywhere. As an industry, we should encourage and invest more in these kinds of games.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's unrecognisable for the most part.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Great sessions and great meetings.