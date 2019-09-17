PGC Helsinki: Chris Hong from Ubisoft Red Lynx will discuss the challenges of real-time multiplayer games for mobile

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight, we spoke to Chris Hong, an Expert Online Programmer from Ubisoft RedLynx Oy. Hong started his career as a server programmer in 1995, and has lead 15+ realtime MMOGs and 5+ mobile games. He founded 3 game startups, has worked in both eastern and western countries, and was also a lecturer to teach game programming.

At PGC Helsinki he'll be talking about his work at a session called Top Challenges when Developing Real-time Multiplayers in Mobile.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company you work for?

Chris Hong: Ubisoft RedLynx Oy is a game development & publishing company.

What does your role involve?

Online development including game servers, networking, live tools, and service support.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I love games!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into making games?

Try as much you can, find the best area where you can do your best.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Everything is moving very fast, especially online tech and streaming games.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

The evolution of streaming game platforms, as well as new online tech platforms.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

An awful lot, because I joined the game industry in 1995.

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm glad to be at any area or level of the event if I can share and learn. I love to talk with people.