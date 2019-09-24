PGC Helsinki: Jelle de Jong from Game Transactionz will be talking about monetisation through competitive play

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight we caught up with Jelle de Jong. De Jong is the Chief Commercial Officer at Game Transactionz.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 he'll be part of a panel discussing monetisation by competitive play.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Jelle de Jong: Game Transactionz help mobile game studios benefit from the eSports buzz. The GTZ SDK transforms a mobile skill game into an eSports Arena, enabling players to challenge each other and compete head-to-head for real money. It's a unique way for studios to create an additional revenue stream while offering a new player experience.

What does your role entail?

I consult game studios and publishers about how to benefit from eSports and how our solution could help them further. The main focus point would be partnership and relationship building.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Gaming is all about having fun and enjoying your time. Combining work and playing games has been one of my best decisions ever.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Being a bit critical, I feel that most mobile games have been centered around their monetization method, where before it was all about the player experience. I hope everyone will shift back to a player-first approach - this will automatically improve the monetization as well.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I expect that eSports will be mainstream and that mobile competitive play will become one of the top ranking options to monetize games.

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to?

My speaking gig since I'll share a lot of interesting insights on mobile competitive play. On the other hand, all the b2b meetings with studios who are interested in its possibilities.