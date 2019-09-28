PGC Helsinki: Alina Gribanova will be on a panel discussing trends in global publishing and business

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight we spoke to Alina Gribanova. Gribanova is in charge of games publishing at BoomBit, a top Mobile Gaming company with a global audience of hundreds of millions of players. BoomBit hits include games such as Dancing Line, Tanks a Lot and Idle Coffee Corp.

Alina has vast experience in the gaming industry within different verticals. Her expertise envelopes multiple sectors, such as: business development and marketing at a gaming marketing agency with a focus on PC and console games; managing marketing and influencer relationships for huge mobile developer IGG; managing the business development department for art outsourcing and game production at Room 8 Studio.

As a result, Alina has built a wide and significant network of mobile, PC and console developers and publishers worldwide.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 she'll be part of a panel that's discussing global publishing and business trends.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Alina Gribanova: BoomBit is a top Mobile Gaming company with a global audience of hundreds of millions of players. BoomBit hits include games such as Dancing Line, Tanks a Lot and Idle Coffee Corp. We are a game developer and publisher. With over 300 employees, we cover games of nearly any genre, and have a 40+ team focused on Business Intelligence, User Acquisition, rounding out with Live-Ops for our games and published titles.

What does your role entail?

I am in charge of sourcing new F2P games to publish

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It happened accidentally, and it remains my favourite industry in the world.

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to?

Networking - always great to catch up with industry friends and meet new ones.