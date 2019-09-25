PGC Helsinki: Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri will lead a session about using AI to keep the gaming community safe

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight we caught up with Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri. Paukkeri has a PhD in language independent text analytics - the very first one in the world. Paukkeri is a Co-founder of Utopia Analytics, a world leading text analytics company.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019, Dr. Paukkeri will be heading a session called How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can Help to Keep the Gaming Community Safe and Free of Toxic Content.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri: Founded in 2014, Utopia Analytics is comprised of text analytics, artificial intelligence and other experts. With several doctoral scientists and masters-level professionals in our team, our heritage is solidly rooted in a background of academic research. We provide tools and services that enable our customers to analyse text and image content automatically. With the help of AI and machine learning, our tools are automated, fully customizable and easy to implement .

What does your role entail?

I am one of the few with mastery in productising AI. I know what AI can and cannot do now and in ten years. I help our customers to choose the right direction for future success. I make sure that everything Utopia does is of top quality.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'd like to mingle with all the interesting people in the gaming industry and hear what their challenges are, and share my ideas of how advanced AI tools can help in solving them.