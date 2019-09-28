PGC Helsinki: Luai Mahjneh will be discussing the problems that game companies face, and how to overcome them

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight we chatted with Luai Mahjneh from Veikkaus Game Studio. Mahjneh is an experienced entrepreneur and gaming professional. He is building the game development partners' ecosystem at Veikkaus. Luai has a strong background with start-ups in early stage development and the lean approaches that impact their business. Luai’s work experience reaches from business operations management and project coordination to customer service and sales. He is internationally experienced, having worked, studied, and lived 11 years abroad in Italy and Germany.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 he'll be on a speed panel called Problems and Troubles that Gaming Companies Face and How to Overcome Them.

Pocketgamer.biz: Tell us a bit about the company

Luai Mahjneh: Veikkaus Game Studio is a home of 45 creative and enthusiastic game development professionals. We are inspired by our mission: to make the best real money games in the world!

At Veikkaus Game Studio we work in 5‒6 independent, self-driven teams that are given the freedom to do what they think is the best for the players and our games. The teams consist of producers, game artists, game programmers and mathematicians. We also work with external studios with whom we co-develop games. We are passionate about our work and release on average 8 slot games and the same amount of eInstants per year.

What does your role entail?

Building the game development partners' ecosystem at Veikkaus

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

As the event's name states, to connect with new interesting people that we could partner with.