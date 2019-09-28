Interview

PGC Helsinki: Luai Mahjneh will be discussing the problems that game companies face, and how to overcome them

PGC Helsinki: Luai Mahjneh will be discussing the problems that game companies face, and how to overcome them
By

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC Helsinki and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this speaker spotlight we chatted with Luai Mahjneh from Veikkaus Game Studio. Mahjneh is an experienced entrepreneur and gaming professional. He is building the game development partners' ecosystem at Veikkaus. Luai has a strong background with start-ups in early stage development and the lean approaches that impact their business. Luai’s work experience reaches from business operations management and project coordination to customer service and sales. He is internationally experienced, having worked, studied, and lived 11 years abroad in Italy and Germany.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 he'll be on a speed panel called Problems and Troubles that Gaming Companies Face and How to Overcome Them.

Pocketgamer.biz: Tell us a bit about the company

Luai Mahjneh: Veikkaus Game Studio is a home of 45 creative and enthusiastic game development professionals. We are inspired by our mission: to make the best real money games in the world!

At Veikkaus Game Studio we work in 5‒6 independent, self-driven teams that are given the freedom to do what they think is the best for the players and our games. The teams consist of producers, game artists, game programmers and mathematicians. We also work with external studios with whom we co-develop games. We are passionate about our work and release on average 8 slot games and the same amount of eInstants per year.

What does your role entail?

Building the game development partners' ecosystem at Veikkaus

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

As the event's name states, to connect with new interesting people that we could partner with.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Interview Sep 27th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Emilia Machuca will be part of a panel discussing being a foreign employee in a new country

Interview Sep 27th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Sami Liukka will be part of a speed panel discussing the potential pitfalls game studios face

Interview Sep 26th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Marek-Martin Matyska will be talking about game design for competitive gaming and more

Interview Sep 26th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Gustavo Viegas talking about Strategies for Dealing With an Ever More Expensive UA Funnel at the show

Interview Sep 25th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Joel Julkunen from GameRefinery will be leading a session about getting the most out of third party IP

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies