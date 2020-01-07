Nicolas Sierro from Grand Casino Bern on delivering online casino services

Nicolas Sierro has over 20 years international experience spanning marketing, technical and operational activities for both startups and blue chip companies.

This includes early-stage businesses such as Echovox/Zong (sold to PayPal/Ebay) GoSwiff, zip.ch, EverdreamSoft, as well as established companies including ABB, City of Zurich, Deutsche Telekom, Orange France Telecom, Peugeot, Swisscom, 1&1 and Swiss national TV.

Nicolas has a strong focus on crafting new digital services and business models which he has been applying to blockchain and gaming initiatives in recent years.

In November 2019 he joined a leading Swiss casino, Grand Casino Bern, to deliver a new Online Casino service for the regulated Swiss Market.

We caught up with Sierro to talk about casino gaming, and the immersive nature of play.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about Grand Casino Bern?

Nicolas Sierro: Grand Casino Kursaal Bern, located in Bern (Seat of the Swiss government) is one of the most important Casino in Switzerland, with an official terrestrial and online casino license.

What does your role entail?

I lead our Online Casino initiative for a launch during this year 2020. My main responsibilities are building the online casino team of more than 15 people in 2 cities, coordinating the project with this team and our main international partners and running the service operation 3 months after the launch and handover it completely to the team.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I strongly believe in games as works with both artistic and entertainment value and see their power to tell stories, sending people on immersive adventures and experiences.

It's inspiring to be part of it. I appreciate that the people in this industry are very open to share their knowledge and passion.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to get into it?

Just do it, following your passion, but be aware that often it takes time and luck to be fully rewarded.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

First, naturally, to reconnect with all my pioneer friends who push forward blockchain gaming. Second, to see how the games industry is evolving in the part I am currently active: gambling.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Nicolas Sierro will be leading a session called Token characteristics for gaming assets. For more information on the show, and to book your tickets, click here.