Olivier Le Bas discusses the success of Homa Games

By

With extensive experience in adtech and mobile gaming, Olivier Le Bas now leads Business Development at Homa Games, a chart-topping mobile games publisher.

He and his team have already achieved a number of chart-topping hits, and are now looking for developers or studios from around the world who are making hyper-casual or casual games.

We caught up with Le Bas to talk about the success of Homa Games and data analysis.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about Homa Games?

Olivier Le Bas: Homa Games is a chart-topping mobile game publisher based in the heart of Paris. Using accurate data analysis and an advanced set of User Acquisition & Monetization technologies, we work with developers to improve their games and put them in top charts globally.

In the past 12 months, Homa has successfully published several top-charting games across both iOS and Android platforms.

What does your role entail?

Bring the best games to the team in order to publish them globally, on iOS and Android.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Panels about any kind of innovation in the mobile games industry.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Olivier Le Bas will be part of a discussion panel called "Idle worship".


