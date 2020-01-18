Taso Advisory’s Ben Greenstone on policymakers and politicians increasing interest in games

Ben Greenstone is a Director at Taso Advisory, a public policy consultancy that specialises in the video games and esports industries.

Prior to this, Greenstone was a principal adviser to government ministers on digital and the creative industries.

We caught up with Greenstone to discuss politics, policy and video games.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Taso Advisory

Ben Greenstone: Taso Advisory is a public policy consultancy. We advise our clients on the political, policy, and regulatory challenges they face, and help them to design and deliver credible responses to mitigate risks and seize opportunities. We make complex challenges simple, give actionable advice, and support in delivery. Our team have been trusted advisers to government ministers and business leaders. We bring that experience and proven track record to bear for all of our clients.

What does your role entail?

I founded and lead the business. So I spend my time doing a mix of growing the business and providing strategic advice to our clients. It's good fun, if tiring at times!

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I love games, and I think they're a force for good in society. I wanted to make sure that message got to government.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The industry has found itself on the radar of politicians and governments across the world. That's brought a whole lot of attention that games businesses aren't used to. It can be directed positively, but that needs work.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I expect that companies will have to think seriously about the inclusion (and removal!) of certain mechanics in their games, and will have to spend a lot more time and resource engaging with governments.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The whole thing! It's my first Connects so I'm really excited to get stuck in.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Ben Greenstone will be hosting a session: “Politics, Policy and Video Games”. For more information on the show, and to buy your tickets, click here.