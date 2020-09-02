Speaker Spotlight: Kwalee's Simon Platt heads to PGC Helsinki with tips on building the best company culture

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is around the corner, taking place on September 14th - 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

Today's speaker spotlight is on Simon Platt, head of development at Kwalee. Platt will be taking to the virtual stage at PGC Helsinki Digital to discuss good company culture and how to build it.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company

Simon Platt: Kwalee was started by the co-founder of Codemasters in 2011 as an experimental step into the mobile gaming market. The company strategy was to innovate in the space and release traditional, action-based and paid mobile games.

Frustrated with the slow development cycles and lack of instant data that these formats provided, we shifted into rapid prototypes and 'failing fast' became our mantra. We live and die by the creativity of our staff and so started these prototyping efforts with our 'Creative Wednesday' initiative, allowing anyone in the company the platform to pitch full game ideas to every member of staff.

If you can convince enough people that you have a good idea, then we'll get it made. We believe that giving back to your team (our profit-sharing scheme shared over £1M to the team last year), a focus on smart recruitment and then giving a lot of trust to your team breeds self-motivated superstars who work well together and strive for the same goal.

What does your role entail?

In the game inception process I manage the design team and work with my talented colleagues to create new game concepts. I then manage our many prototyping teams during development, kicking off projects and explaining our vision for these titles - giving feedback and signing off along the way. When we have a strong prototype, I am then designing the full production vision for that title along with my senior design staff and working with my producers to build a game we can ship worldwide.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've loved games since I was very young and was always drawn to the interactive nature of the medium. From a development point of view, there is something beautiful about the pairing of the clinical functionality created by programming and the coherent, stylish art delivered by an artist that drives me every day.

It is like starting with a lump of clay and an idea - it doesn't always end up where you planned but you make smart decisions along the way and slowly watch it form into something you want to share with the world.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be respectful, compromising and listen to the people around you. The best games are made by teams that work well together and share a passion for creating something wonderful. The games industry has something for everyone, from the technical satisfaction of programming to the flowing creativity of design or the essential challenge of Quality Assurance.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

There have been rapid changes in the hyper casual space in the last 12 months. Concepts that were deemed too niche have been proven to appeal to a wider audience than we imagined. The ambitions of developers to push the envelope leads to new discoveries of opportunities in what can and can't be considered 'hyper casual'.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I think the shift in trends is going to happen much quicker over the next 12 months, with more developers providing varied experiences for them to sink their teeth into. As more innovative developers enter the scene and push the boundaries of what constitutes 'hyper casual', consumers will have higher expectations of what we will deliver. I think we're in for a year of innovation and surprise around every corner.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The games industry, certainly in the mobile space, is more dense than ever. Publishers and fantastic game development tools like BuildBox make it easier than ever to get your idea from the page into people's hands. Although this makes competition stronger, it creates an exciting landscape where the cream rises to the top. It pushes game developers harder to innovate and take pride in the games they are making to have them stand out from the crowd.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

At the core of everything I do is managing the morale of my team and the culture that we spent a long time cultivating. I'm excited to hear how other leaders in the industry maintain a strong, fair and motivating space for creative people to make games!

