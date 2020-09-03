Speaker Spotlight: Cherry Pick Talent's Brittany Filler brings influencer expertise to PGC Helsinki Digital

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is around the corner, taking place on September 14th - 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

Brittany Filler is the founder of Cherry Pick Talent, an influencer marketing agency specialising in talent and campaign management. Tired of hearing the influencer space was the "wild west" Filler set out to create a new kind of influencer agency; something that allowed talent the freedom to do what they do best and clients to reap the rewards when it comes to powerful ROI and brand awareness that does the bragging for them.

She'll be heading to PGC Helsinki Digital to discuss the new channels available to influencers, as well as ways they can currently thrive online.

Pocketgamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Brittany Filler: Cherry Pick Talent is a boutique influencer agency headquartered in London with teams in Canada and the US. Focusing on partnering influencers with brands who are looking for strong ROI and brand awareness.

What does your role entail?

In short, partnering influencers with brands! I'm the founder of Cherry Pick, and my team is tasked with partnering the superstars of the influencer space with brands who want to make an impact through branded content, and endorsements that don't suck.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the space?

Bring enthusiasm and hard work and you can make anything happen!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Nothing surprises me! There is always something new, but if it's not broke, don't fix it.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Data, data, data! It's no longer about brand awareness and big names, but about ROI and how well the content will work for the brand and deliver powerful returns!

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward to hearing the latest from the oldest and greatest in the space as well as the newcomers to the scene.

