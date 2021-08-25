PGbiz Podcast #4 - Money, Mergers and Metaverse with Kelly Vero

Welcome to the world of tomorrow! Yes on episode four of the world’s favourite PocketGamer.biz podcast - and that’s official - we’re looking at the past, present and future of mobile games.

News roundup

In this show, we’re talking about the current key trends in the games market. More mergers, more acquisitions, more money. New studios and new games hitting that incredible billion mark. Whether it’s in dollars or downloads, that’s a LOT of games. (02m:00s)

We cover the growing number of members in the 'Billions club'. Whether it’s downloads or dollars, ever more companies across the mobile games market are pulling in some seriously big numbers. (07m:25s)

We also mention music in the metaverse. With news of new tours, greater gigs, and online album launches, are Fortnite and Roblox now the best place to catch the biggest acts and the new hot up-and-coming artists? (10m:00s)

Kelly Vero superhero



Our special guest in episode four is the astonishing, epic and riveting - in every sense of the word - Kelly Vero. A games industry veteran, media expert, future gazer, and self-confessed creative badass, Kelly explores the past, present and future of the games industry.

We discuss the changing role of developers, the opportunities and challenges facing game creators. Streaming games, the metaverse, and much, much more. (13m:30s)

Whatever your role in games. Whether you’re a creator, a publisher, a producer, or a player, you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Event rundown

We also run down the biggest events heading your way from Steel Media, from our Big Indie Pitch to our next round table, exploring how to create the next big hypercasual hit.

