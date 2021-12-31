Ludo AI's Tom Pigott talks the future of AI tech

Tom Pigott is the founder and CEO of Jet Play (formerly Appogee Games), a mobile gaming studio focused on creating fun and entertaining iOS games in the hypercasual category.

As 2021 begins to fade into memory, we're taking a look back at the events that have defined the last 12 months in mobile gaming.

We've asked the industry's great and good to give us their take on the year, as well as predicting the trends that will dominate in 2022.

Tom Pigott is the founder and CEO of AI based games platform Ludo AI.

What do you think was the biggest news for the mobile games industry in 2021?

I think the sheer volume of investment dollars being targeted at game studios in 2021 has been incredible. There has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in the mobile games industry.

Which mobile game do you think had the biggest impact on the industry this year?

Genshin Impact continues to influence other top games in terms of its gameplay, aesthetics, and regular new content.

What is your top and/or favourite mobile game of 2021?

League of Legends: Wild Rift would have to be one of the top choices as it took in an incredibly popular PC game, reduced the learning curve and made it more accessible for mobile users.

In terms of your company, what’s the thing you’re most proud of during 2021?

We launched our beta version of Ludo.ai this year, and then the v1 in April. From April, Ludo has seen some amazing growth and success, and the team has worked very hard to make it a leading ideation and research platform for indie game devs and creators. I am very proud of our world-class team that is making it happen every day.

What do you think will be the biggest trend over the next 12 months?

I think blockchain gaming will be a huge area of investment and development in 2022. So many projects and studios are being started. It’s exciting!

What are you most looking forward to in 2022?

I am probably most looking forward to attending industry conferences in person again and getting to meet some of the great colleagues and partners that I have only communicated with via Zoom.

2021 was just the beginning for Ludo. We have managed to create new, exciting features including our exciting new icon image generator. Ludo is the platform for developers, not only when they need a bit of inspiration, but when in the initial stages of game development. The platform provides assistance to developers when extensive amounts of research need to be conducted to move on to the next stages of creating a hit game. I am very excited to continue to be part of a team that allows Ludo to grow and develop to help rising indie developers globally.

With the advances of AI and technology on our side, 2022 is certainly a year we are all excited about.

