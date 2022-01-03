Live Tech Games' Samuel Worsley and Nathan Moore on Netflix and the metaverse

As 2021 begins to fade into memory, we're taking a look back at the events that have defined the last 12 months in mobile gaming.

We've asked the industry's great and good to give us their take on the year, as well as predicting the trends that will dominate in 2022.

Samuel Worsley and Nathan Moore and co-founders and co-CEOs of Live Tech Games, a UK-based live mobile entertainment company.

PocketGamer.biz: What do you think was the biggest news for the mobile games industry in 2021?

Worsley and Moore: It’s undoubtedly been a big year and a highlight is Netflix joining the gaming industry.

Using video based IP through Netflix shows is a really exciting extension of IP that we already know and love. It will be interesting to see how well the media giants connect their already loved IP and bring interactivity to those big titles in the form of gaming.

In terms of your company, what’s the thing you’re most proud of during 2021?

At Live Tech Games, a huge move for us was bringing our development in-house and tripling the team size.

We’ve also spent a lot of time raising further investment to keep pioneering a new genre of mobile gaming.

What do you think will be the biggest trend over the next 12 months?

The metaverse is such a buzzword at the moment so we really envision that people will join the hype and try to convert as many titles into metaverse opportunities as possible.

However, with this focus on the metaverse, people may neglect the mass audiences. Therefore, we think there will be a great opportunity for hypercasual and mobile studios to launch fantastic games and gain real traction and user uptake.

Digital tokens and game focussed currencies may even start to be traded outside of games and be exchangeable for cash.

What are you most looking forward to in 2022?

Seeing how media businesses bring their shows and IP to life in gaming form.

For us, we’re also extremely excited to see the release and expansion of Live Tech Games’ existing offering, with an upcoming global game launch in May 2022.

