Anna Sevryugina discusses solo indie developer and a love of hidden object games

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a little about yourself and your indie studio – who is on the team, and what are their inspirations?

Anna Sevryugina: I'm the only developer of Hidden Office. My inspiration is sketchfab in which you rotate amazing 3D models and zoom in order to see a variety of additional tiny things.

Can you tell us about Hidden Office that you pitched at the competition?

This is my first big project. I've just released the game for PC on Steam, and I will be releasing it on mobile platforms alongside the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Hidden Office is a classic hidden object game but in 3D. Within the game, players rotate and zoom to find all the stuff on the checklist. Relax, have a good time, and collect 30 animated glitter cards with cats.

What do you think are the most unique and interesting aspects of Hidden Office that players may never have seen before?

I think having the game in 3D helps it to stand out. Additionally, the game has animated glitter cards with cats, and some unique challenges including some inspired by a kaleidoscope.

The hidden object genre is an extremely popular but crowded market. What made you choose this genre, and what do you think you bring to it that may not have been seen before?

Honestly, I really like hidden object games, so I thought why not make me own one. Additionally, the 3D mode is quite interesting and I hope this appeals to fans of the genre.

How did you come to choose the platforms that you would develop Hidden Office for?

I chose PC primarily because there is plenty of software and hardware available in order to create and test the game. As such, it's a lot easier to fix bugs because they are not specific and just overall complete development. Obviously when it comes to mobile platforms, hidden object games are very popular. As such, I knew I needed to release the game on iOS and Android. Finally, when it comes to the Nintendo Switch, I think it's a good platform for relaxing and I like how it can be played both on the TV and in portable mode.

How hard is it to survive as an indie developer right now?

It's very hard because I have no other team members who can motivate me or take over some of the development tasks that I have no expertise in. Moreover, the lack of budget for testing and marketing adds additional challenges to surviving as an indie developer.

Are there any tips and/or advice you would give to an independent developer out there who is just starting out?

Don't release a big project as your first one. Make something small and release it by yourself. This will not only help you learn a range of skills alongside your strengths, but it will also increase your odds of getting a publisher in the future.

How did you find your experience pitching as a part of the Big Indie Pitch?

I really enjoyed the pitch and think it is great. The feedback is so important, and you see the people to whom you are pitching, their faces, reactions and as such understand what is good or bad within your pitch.

What do you feel you have gained from the experience, and what do you still hope to gain?

I gained experience in pitching which may be applicable for pitching to publishers in the future. Additionally, I gained all-important advice and feedback. In terms of what I still hope to gain, I'm still looking for a publisher for Switch and mobile.

What are your hopes for this game in the future, and do you have any plans for any future projects?

As I say, for Hidden Office I hope to find publishers for the mobile and Switch versions. I do have to budget for porting to Switch, including testing and marketing, but a publisher would help take it to the next level. As for the future, I'd love to make a really soulful game.

