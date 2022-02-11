Speaker Spotlight: SuperScale's Ivan Trančík on successfully scaling blockchain games

Europe’s leading B2B conference for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London, begins in mere days and we could not be more excited to share with you the fantastic speakers gracing us with their knowledge and expertise on February 14-15!

Ivan Trančík, CEO and founder of SuperScale, will be discussing the fundamentals of scaling blockchain gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects, and will be arguing for a shift from organic growth to performance-driven growth, along with actionable advice on creating a sustainable growth strategy.

PocketGamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Ivan Trančík: Sustainable growth lies in methodical evaluation of growth opportunities across the whole player lifecycle and prioritising those who bring the biggest possible impact with the lowest amount of effort.

Many times we see that growth strategies of game and blockchain companies tend to bet too much on a single big launch or feature, while not realising the full potential of multiple small changes that can bring more growth with substantially less risk and effort needed.

Outside development and publishing, where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Growth management of existing titles. As the game companies grow, they naturally tend to focus on their new and biggest game launches while de-prioritising the optimisation and growth of the rest. This creates a massive opportunity of unrealised growth on the market.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Due to ongoing focus on the data privacy of both Apple and Google, growth through performance marketing on mobile will become even more challenging for the majority of mobile industry, and the lost revenue needs to be found elsewhere.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

Ability of blockchain apps and games to attract hardcore gamers, mass market gamers and everyday users.

What role do NFTs play in the future of games?

Giving players more value and ownership than traditional games for their time and money spent on their favorite game or hobby, while attracting a brand new audiences that were not a large part of mobile games like investors and play-to-earn players.

What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

It is its scale - mobile gaming market is the ultimate B2C business, this is one of the very few opportunities to have a positive impact on the lives of billions of people.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Contact me on Linkedin, happy to meet everyone interested in onboarding players to metaverse, all publishers and developers looking to scale their games to its maximum potential or literally anyone who wants to get in touch and connect regarding improving games as a business.

