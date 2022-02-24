Interview

PG Connects London: Fyber on matching big data analysis with KPIs, and protecting the publisher's trust

Fyber's Shalom Michaeli discusses transparency between networks and publishers, the right pairing of big data analysis and goals, and more at PG Connects London

By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Shalom Michaeli, managing director EMEA at Fyber - a Digital Turbine company, speaks with James Gilmour on the critical importance of transparency between publishers and networks, pairing big data with the publisher's goals, and maintaining engagement in mobile games, post-pandemic.

You can see all of PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link


