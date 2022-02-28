Interview

PG Connects London: AppLovin talks smarter in-game ad integration and the new world of privacy
By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Tony Deane, senior manager, business development at AppLovin, talks to James Gilmour on the potential of machine learning to support in-app advertising, new delivery methods that provide value to both developers and players, and making the most of Apple and Google's new privacy rules.

You can see all of PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link


