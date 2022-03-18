Video interview: Freeverse.io on living NFT assets and play-to-earn as a short-lived solution

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Alun Evans, CEO of Freeverse.io, speaks with James Gilmour about changing blockchain gaming's speculative financial security with living NFTs, a new conceptual approach to transfering NFTs between IPs, titles, and ecosystems, and why he sees the play-to-earn model as a short-term solution.

