Speaker Spotlight: ZEBEDEE's Ben Cousens on the impact of game payments as a native experience

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – is heading to Seattle as we bring an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalled networking opportunities to the US west coast on 9-10 May 2022!

You can check out our speaker lineup, but to give you a teaser for what you can look forward to, we spoke with our speakers to share a little of what they'll be speaking on, and their thoughts of the mobile games industry.

Ben Cousens, head of business development at ZEBEDEE, will explore the relationship between money and games, bringing payments into a game as a native experience and what that can unlock: whether deepening player engagement, adding more competition to esports, or opening up real economies and value transfer in game environments. The opportunities are broad and potentially highly impactful for the games industry at large.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Ben Cousens: Overestimating demand/addressable market and/or underestimating competition

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Build on robust foundations from the start — every successful mobile games studio has one thing in common: insane analytics and UA capabilities.

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

Everything happening in the payments space around games is deeply innovative and very exciting: money has never worked properly in games, but soon it will.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

Blockchain gaming is putting the cart before the horse at the moment. The technology is promising, but the UX is not just bad, it's being oversold. "Blockchain" in any form is "plumbing" – users should not have to directly engage with infrastructure, just as we don't interact with TCP/IP when we use the internet.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

To fix value transfer in virtual (gaming) environments for both developers and players; to enable real economic activity with seamless UX.

Don’t miss out on attending our west coast conference this May – you can secure your spot now and save up to $175 with our Mid-Term discount if you act fast.