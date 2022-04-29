Speaker Spotlight: Litesprite’s Swatee Surve on the crossroads of gaming and health

The leading games industry conference is almost here - Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is less than two weeks away, and what a lineup of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important

Swatee Surve: In ‘discovering the crossroads of gaming and health’ we'll discuss the work Litesprite is doing, and ways other developers could be involved or expand their reach into other spheres.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Our primary metrics include clinical outcomes - improvements in anxiety as measured by the GAD-7, improvements in depression as measured by the PHQ-8, and engagement metrics with clinical relevance and provide important insights, such as session length and sessions/week/user. Secondary metrics are ones that give further insight into end user appeal, such as enrollment rate, program retention rates, and user demographics. This also includes qualitative feedback.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

We are realizing our goal to be a leader in a field we call ‘health entertainment’. A brand new category of games that are specifically designed to promote and improve the health and wellbeing of the user.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Investors, Gaming companies looking to create a culture that supports mental health, developers and creative directors who may want to join our mission.

