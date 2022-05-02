Speaker Spotlight: Amy Venier, VP of Gaming and Esports at Fandom, discusses the importance of broadening your job search in the games industry to find your place

There’s just a week to go until the leading b2b conference for the mobile games industry descends upon the West Coast for networking galore, insightful discussions and good times – the anticipation is building! We could not be happier to share with you some of the incredible speakers that will be joining us to share their wisdom and expertise at our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle next month.

Next up in our spotlight series is Amy Venier, Vice-President of Gaming and Esports at Fandom. Amy oversees Fandom’s gaming & esports advertising strategy. In her role, she works closely with game publishers to develop strategic partnerships that expand and deepen collaboration for game promotion, and with brand marketers who want to align with Fandom’s gaming audience in meaningful ways.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company

Amy Venier: Fandom is the world’s largest gaming & entertainment platform, providing the deepest library of immersive information & content to over 300 million fans globally. We’re home to over 250,000 fan-powered wiki communities and over 40 million pages of content for fans to explore. With over 30 billion pageviews across our platform, Fandom is the youngest site among Comscore’s Top 100 Ad-supported sites in the US with a median age of 31.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I pursued a career in gaming because games have always been at the forefront of innovation and game marketers are creative, curious and always interested in trying something new. That always kept me interested and inspired. And most importantly, my job makes my kids proud.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Don’t limit your search to development or design. There are thousands of jobs in & around video games, and almost certainly something that will suit you perfectly. Think about how games are bought, played, shared and distributed - there’s a business behind all of it to explore.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I first dipped my toes in gaming in 1997 so it’s safe to say it’s changed quite a bit since then! When I told people what I did, they usually didn’t understand it. “Do you sell games?” or “do you play games?” were usually the questions people asked. The best way to describe the evolution is that the industry has matured and evolved, but the heart & soul of gaming is largely the same. I’d say this is because there are many people still in the industry that were there when I first started - most don’t leave it. I think that says something!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I often wonder if the players are top of mind. Much of the conversation is around what’s good for the industry and we seem to be forgetting how complicated gaming ecosystems are. There are countless ways you can buy, play and share gameplay, and we could risk consumer burnout through optionality.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I look forward to connecting and learning from my peers, hearing from studios, and comparing thoughts & ideas on 2023 and beyond.

