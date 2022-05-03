Speaker Spotlight: Irreverent Labs’ Rahul Sood on the future of gaming

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is just one week away, and we’ve curated an amazing roster of speakers for you.

On May 9th to 10th, the leading games industry conference returns to the US for the first time since 2019 for two days of insight sharing, debate making and thought provoking panels, seminars, keynotes and more.

In the build up to the conference and to give you a sneak preview of what to expect, we are spotlighting some of the leading authorities in the games industry that are sharing their wisdom next week.

We spoke with Irreverent Labs’ CEO Rahul Sood, creators of MechaFightClub to hear about the future of gaming.

Rahul Sood will speak at PG Connects Seattle on May 9th to 10th about the future of gaming as technologies converge.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important

Rahul Sood: I am speaking about the future of gaming, using insane art, artificial intelligence, and blockchain to create a game where every character is an individually unique artificially intelligent non player character who lives on the blockchain as NFTs.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Picking the wrong investor is a common mistake I see in the industry.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Don't try to ride a wave for the sake of riding a wave.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Web3 gaming.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Community growth and engagement, because it's in the fabric of everything you do.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

To create a game where players are emotionally connected to their characters.

The mobile space evolves at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

I think the convergence of augmented reality in mobile has a massive future.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

NFTs, because people don't know how to implement them properly, and 97% of the market is driven by speculation - however there is light at the end of the tunnel.

