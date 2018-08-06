Minecraft movie faces delays as director Rob McElhenney exits project

Warner Bros’ adaptation of Minecraft faces major delays after director Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) left the project.
The studio has also picked up writer/director pair Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers, Masters of the Universe) to begin a total rework of the script.
Crafting a new story
Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs penned the previous iteration alongside McElhenney.
The departing director told film outlet The Wrap that the project’s planned release date of May 24th 2019 is “not happening".
Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has further details.
