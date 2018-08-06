Job News

Minecraft movie faces delays as director Rob McElhenney exits project

Minecraft movie faces delays as director Rob McElhenney exits project
By , Staff Writer

Warner Bros’ adaptation of Minecraft faces major delays after director Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) left the project.

The studio has also picked up writer/director pair Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers, Masters of the Universe) to begin a total rework of the script.

Crafting a new story

Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs penned the previous iteration alongside McElhenney.

The departing director told film outlet The Wrap that the project’s planned release date of May 24th 2019 is “not happening".

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has further details.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

News Jun 29th, 2018

Warner Bros labels Bethesda lawsuit over Westworld mobile game "baseless"

News Mar 28th, 2018

HQ Trivia lands ad sponsorship from Nike and Warner Bros for themed quiz nights

Job News May 3rd, 2017

Ex-Warner Bros Animation President joins Sybo Games to take lead on Subway Surfers TV series

News Aug 3rd, 2018

PUBG Mobile is bringing Mission Impossible: Fallout to its pocket-sized battlegrounds

Interview Aug 3rd, 2018

Jobs in Games: Space Ape's Johnathan Rowlands on how to get a job as a product owner

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.