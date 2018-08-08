Ad platform Bidalgo taps up former Clicktale CFO to bolster executive team

Ad platform Bidaglo has signed up former ClickTale chief financial officer Nir Ackerman to bolster its executive team.

Holding the position of CFO, he’ll be tasked with overseeing all of the company’s financial operations to help continue its growth.

As well as working at ClickTale, Ackerman has previously served as the CFO of Xjet, a provider of ceramic and metal additive manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, automotive, medical/dental, tooling and other markets.

“These are incredibly exciting times to be involved in artificially intelligent advertising and I’m honoured to join a company like Bidalgo that is delivering innovative solutions at breakneck speed,” said Ackerman.

“I was very impressed with the growth Bidalgo has managed to date while bootstrapping its business. With a world-class product, a top-notch team and a stellar client list, the opportunity for growth are huge.”

Levelling up

According to Bidalgo, the company has doubled ad spend on its platform in each of the last seven years.

It also notes finishing 2017 at an annual run rate of more than $300 million of ad spend, a 170 per cent growth rate compared to 2016, while seeing its headcount rise by more than 70 per cent during 2017.

“We are very pleased to welcome Nir Ackerman to the Bidalgo team to push our growth strategy into the next stage,” said Bidalgo CEO Peli Beeri.

“His leadership, experience and financial chops will play a major role as we expand our business into new markets, scale into new territories and forge strategic partnerships.

“Nir is the right person to steer the financial aspects of the company as we continue our upward trajectory.”

The news follows on from Bidalgo adding artificial intelligence to its ad creative with the launch of Creative AI.

An integrated part of Bidalgo’s self-serve ad automation platform, Creative AI uses image and video recognition technology to analyse components of an advertiser’s creative and help develop an ad creative for marketing campaigns.