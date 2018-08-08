Job News

Ad platform Bidalgo taps up former Clicktale CFO to bolster executive team

Ad platform Bidalgo taps up former Clicktale CFO to bolster executive team
By , Staff Writer

Ad platform Bidaglo has signed up former ClickTale chief financial officer Nir Ackerman to bolster its executive team.

Holding the position of CFO, he’ll be tasked with overseeing all of the company’s financial operations to help continue its growth.

As well as working at ClickTale, Ackerman has previously served as the CFO of Xjet, a provider of ceramic and metal additive manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, automotive, medical/dental, tooling and other markets.

“These are incredibly exciting times to be involved in artificially intelligent advertising and I’m honoured to join a company like Bidalgo that is delivering innovative solutions at breakneck speed,” said Ackerman.

“I was very impressed with the growth Bidalgo has managed to date while bootstrapping its business. With a world-class product, a top-notch team and a stellar client list, the opportunity for growth are huge.”

Levelling up

According to Bidalgo, the company has doubled ad spend on its platform in each of the last seven years.

It also notes finishing 2017 at an annual run rate of more than $300 million of ad spend, a 170 per cent growth rate compared to 2016, while seeing its headcount rise by more than 70 per cent during 2017.

“We are very pleased to welcome Nir Ackerman to the Bidalgo team to push our growth strategy into the next stage,” said Bidalgo CEO Peli Beeri.

“His leadership, experience and financial chops will play a major role as we expand our business into new markets, scale into new territories and forge strategic partnerships.

“Nir is the right person to steer the financial aspects of the company as we continue our upward trajectory.”

The news follows on from Bidalgo adding artificial intelligence to its ad creative with the launch of Creative AI.

An integrated part of Bidalgo’s self-serve ad automation platform, Creative AI uses image and video recognition technology to analyse components of an advertiser’s creative and help develop an ad creative for marketing campaigns.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Feb 23rd, 2017

The 5 most important Facebook Ad updates of 2016

News Apr 25th, 2018

Bidalgo launches self-serve tool for optimising Google universal app campaigns

News May 10th, 2018

Bidalgo launches support for playable ads on Facebook

News Nov 16th, 2017

Bidalgo becomes Google's latest Premium Partner for Mobile Advertising

2 Job News Jul 12th, 2018

Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire dev MZ lays off 125 staff as it shuts down ad-tech branch Cognant

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.