Job News

Hutch bolsters work force with new senior designer and client engineer

Hutch bolsters work force with new senior designer and client engineer
By , Staff Writer

London-based mobile games developer Hutch has bolstered its ranks with the additions of a senior designer and client engineer.

Former Marmalade designer Mark Bridle (Pictured left) has joined the racing game-centric studio as a senior designer and has racked up some experience mileage at Jagex, working on RuneScape Legends and Transformers Universe.

He’ll be working on an as-of-yet unannounced racing title for 2019.

Vroom vroom

Former ALPixel lead programmer Martin Pane (Pictured right), meanwhile, has joined as a client engineer.

Pane last served as lead programmer on ALPixel’s A Place for the Unwilling, an indie narrative adventure game for PC and consoles.

Pane will be put to task on Hutch’s racing game Top Drives. The car-focused CCG title racked up three million downloads two months from launch last year after hitting one million in its first week.

It also managed to top the racing charts in 93 countries and card game charts in 121 countries.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Feb 13th, 2018

Hutch bolsters its London studio with four new team members

News Dec 11th, 2017

Top Drives developer Hutch picks up two new staff from Firefly Studios and NaturalMotion

News Dec 7th, 2017

Hutch's CCG Top Drives races past three million downloads in two months

The IAP Inspector Sep 15th, 2017

How does Top Drives monetise?

News Sep 6th, 2017

Hutch's car-focused CCG Top Drives races past one million downloads in its first week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.