Tappx hires Spanish advertising veteran José Pacheco to expand into digital TV and audio advertising

Advertising firm Tappx has hired José Pacheco as its new advanced TV and audio advertising strategist and partnerships director.

The hire comes as part of the company's efforts to branch out beyond its existing business within app and game monetisation to other media platforms.

As part of this expansion, Pacheco will help guide Tappx in promoting cross-platform programmatic advertising services with international audio and video companies.

The company will also offer digital TV services including ad-replacement, dynamic ad insertions and addressable TV ads.

Tapping into talent

Pacheco comes with six years experience as general manager at Atresmedia Digital, the online arm of Spanish media group Atresmedia.

“We’re thrilled to welcome José Manuel onboard team Tappx,” said Tappx CEO Daniel Reina.

“His extensive experience and expertise from the digital TV world will help to extend Tappx’s portfolio of multichannel services, building upon our current market-leading in-app advertising services for global brands and agencies.

“Tappx’s new services will soon encompass advanced digital advertising solutions for TV and audio. With José Manuel’s appointment, Tappx is positioning itself to become a market leader in the advanced TV and audio ad tech sector. One of our core missions is to constantly innovate and to contribute to the standardisation of this exciting new sector.”

This new hire follows September’s internal promotion that saw Fernando Saiz named Tappx’ chief marketing officer.


