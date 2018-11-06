Top Drives developer Hutch snaps up trio of hires from Jagex, Firefly and Sega

London-based mobile studio Hutch has swooped for three new recruits hailing from Jagex, Firefly and Sega as it continues to expand.

Former Jagex director of brand and creative production Guy Pearce (pictured main, centre) has joined as marketing director. He'll be responsible for working with teams within Hutch to develop branding both for the company and its games, as well as liaising with platforms and press.

As well as Jagex, Pearce has previously worked for Ubisoft, Codemasters and PlayStation

Role call

Ben Hallett (pictured main, right), meanwhile, has joined from a similar server engineering position at Firefly Studios, where he was responsible for implementing and maintaining server features for the company’s free-to-play MMORTS Stronghold Kingdoms. At Hutch he'll be working on a new, unannounced licensed game.

Finally, Aidan Penzo (pictured main, left) has been recruited as a QA embedded tester following a stint at Sega, and will be working with the Top Drives team.

The trio of new recruits follows a consistent spree of hirings for Hutch. Recently, the studio hired a new senior designer and client engineer.