Job News

Machinima closes and axes over 80 jobs in the process

By , Influencer Editor

Long-running YouTube network Machinima has closed its doors.

Last month, the company's official YouTube went dark, taking all of the content with it. However, Machinima's parent company Otter Media has confirmed that the company is now gone completely as it merges with Fullscreen.

Over 81 staff members have been laid off in the process, and the creators of the videos that were removed from Machinima's channel currently have no way of getting them back.

Huge loss

"A select number of Machinima employees remain with the company, which is now actively providing services to supercharge the combined portfolio of Otter Media," a Machinima spokesperson said.

"Machinima has ceased its remaining operations, which includes layoffs. Russell Arons remains with Machinima, and is assisting with transitional activities as she explores new opportunities."

Machinima was formed 19 years ago to support hobbyist video creators and experienced significant traction with the launch of YouTube a few years later.

This story was originally published on our sister-site InfluencerUpdate.biz.


Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Influencer Editor

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

