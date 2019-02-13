Former Grand Cru CEO Markus Pasula joins Supercell as game developer

Back in the 1990's Markus was one of the pioneers in the Finnish Demoscene. Later, in the early 2000's he developed his own VJ-system and performed live visuals for many international top artists at several electronic music festivals.

Previously Markus worked at Mr.Goodliving/RealNetworks in various roles, including Head of Studio, Technology and Customer Operations. Markus and the technologies developed by his team played a key role when RealNetworks acquired Mr.Goodliving in 2005. During Markus' time at Mr.Goodliving, the company gained a position among the top five mobile game publishers worldwide with 100+ games, each supporting 4000+ mobile devices and several of them reaching top positions in the App Store.

In 2011 Markus founded Grand Cru together with five other game industry veterans. The company is on its way to revolutionise mobile free2play gaming with its user-generated content focus.

Ex-Grand Cru Markus Pasula has joined Clash of Clans studio Supercell as a game developer.

Pasula founded the Helsinki-based Grand Cru back in 2011. The company raised millions of dollars for its debut game Supernauts, butt it failed to live up to high expectations.

Later the studio worked on games such as Star Thunder and Battlejack, the latter published by Nexon.

Pasula stepped down as CEO of Grand Cru in early 2018 and moved into a product lead role. He was replaced as chief exec by former Rovio SVP of global studios Antti Viitanen.

Latest top exec to join

Pasula left Grand Cru late last year and has now joined Supercell, though it’s not clear what he’ll be working on at the company. We have reached out to Supercell for comment.

His hire comes shortly after another former CEO of a Helsinki-based studio, ex-PlayRaven boss Lasse Seppänen, also joined Supercell as a producer.

This week Supercell disclosed its financials for 2018, with the company’s revenue and profit falling for the second consecutive year to $1.6 billion and $635 million respectively.

However, such a decline could all be part of Supercell's philosophy of patience when finding the next billion-dollar hit, a strategy that could pay off handsomely with Brawl Stars.