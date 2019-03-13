Pole To Win promotes Deborah Kirkham as its new CEO

Games and tech outsourcing firm Pole To Win has named Deborah Kirkham as its new CEO.

Kirkham moves on from her previous position as president and COO, a role she held for eight years. Her new placement will see her head up continued growth efforts in R&D and customer acquisition and retention.

“Pole To Win is in my DNA. I love this company like it’s my own and in my new role as CEO, my commitment to delivering for our employees, customers and partners will only grow,” said Kirkham.

“The geographical expansion in recent years, most notably in Canada, Asia, India and Europe, has positioned PTW to continue on our path enabling our clients worldwide to bring their story to the world. When PTW gets a seat at the table, we always deliver – that’s what makes this company great.”

Moving on

Kirkham replaces former CEO Teppei Tachibana, who has stepped down after nine years. He retains his chairman position and will continue on as president and CEO of parent company Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings.

“Deborah is an invaluable business partner," said Tachibana.

"We have worked together for close to a decade sharing hardships and joys. I respect her passion and wisdom, and I trust that, under her leadership, the company will expand into new world markets while becoming a household name.

“With a strong track record of delivering positive business growth, Deborah brings a fresh perspective to the company. The board is delighted to appoint Deborah as CEO.”