Jen MacLean leaves IGDA executive director role

The executive director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Jen MacLean has stepped aside.

The news comes 14 months after MacLean took the role, with the executive director pursuing new career opportunities.

IGDA chair of the board Lucien Parsons will be stepping up as interim executive director until a replacement is found, while MacLean is staying on the board for one year to help assist with the transition.

“My time as executive director has been the most rewarding part of my time in the games industry, and I thank the IGDA board and staff for their support and hard work to help our developers. I’m proud especially of how we expanded the IGDA to truly represent our international mission and diverse membership," MacLean said.

