Job News

Jen MacLean leaves IGDA executive director role

Jen MacLean leaves IGDA executive director role
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The executive director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Jen MacLean has stepped aside.

The news comes 14 months after MacLean took the role, with the executive director pursuing new career opportunities.

IGDA chair of the board Lucien Parsons will be stepping up as interim executive director until a replacement is found, while MacLean is staying on the board for one year to help assist with the transition.

“My time as executive director has been the most rewarding part of my time in the games industry, and I thank the IGDA board and staff for their support and hard work to help our developers. I’m proud especially of how we expanded the IGDA to truly represent our international mission and diverse membership," MacLean said.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.Biz for the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Mar 19th, 2019

25 years of the IGDA brings about new board members

Job News Nov 27th, 2018

IGDA names new chairman and vice chair as David Seltzer steps back from leadership role

Interview Nov 22nd, 2018

“It’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times": IGDA exec Jen MacLean on being a games developer in 2018

News Oct 11th, 2018

Rovio and Hatch join Finnish seminar to discuss how to monetise effectively and ethically

News Oct 5th, 2018

IGDA responds to public outcry over working conditions within the gaming industry

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies