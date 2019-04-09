Job News

Sumo Digital co-founder Porter becomes board COO of parent company

The co-founder and MD of Sheffield, UK-headquartered work-for-hire specialist Sumo Digital Paul Porter has stepped down as MD.

He has joined the board of parent company Sumo Group as its chief operating officer, with the managing director role at Sumo Digital being filled by portfolio director Gary Dunn.

Dunn joined Sumo Digital in October 2017 with over 15 years of experience and a CV that includes stints at the likes of Codemasters and Creative Assembly.

“The past 18 months have been very active and incredibly exciting for Sumo Group," the CEO of Sumo Group Carl Cavers said.

Matthew Forde
