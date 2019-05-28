Epic Games hires Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer to drive esports

Nate Nanzer has left Blizzard for a new role driving Fortnite esports at Epic Games.

Speaking on Twitter, the Overwatch League co-founder and commissioner revealed that he is departing Activision Blizzard. After two-and-a-half years directing the league, Nanzer departs to take on an unspecified role managing Epic Games’ esports efforts.

ESPN reports that Nanzer will be succeeded by Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues CEO Pete Vlastelica. Vlastelica has been behind the publisher’s pro-gaming efforts for three years, following a five-year stint at Fox Sports.

