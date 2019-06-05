Job News

Jam City names former Disney exec Lisa Anderson as senior VP of game operations

By , Senior Editor

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City has named former Disney executive Lisa Anderson as its senior VP of game operations.

She'll be responsible for overseeing operations at the company’s LA area studios, which includes its teams in Culver City and Burbank.

Disney ties

Anderson will oversee both original and licensed IP development, with the latter based on the company’s Disney and Pixar partnership. As part of this, she’ll be leading development on a Frozen 2 mobile game.

Anderson previously worked at Disney for nearly two decades. She most recently served as VP of games for the company’s consumer products and interactive division, managing projects such as Club Penguin, Frozen and Disney Emoji Blitz.

Last year Jam City signed a deal with Disney to take over as publisher of Emoji Blitz, a franchise that is said to have generated more than $100 million.

“Lisa is a fantastic addition to the team,” said Jam City COO Josh Yguado.

“Her deep knowledge of Disney and it’s iconic IP combined with a strong track record for developing and growing franchise games makes her a perfect fit to lead the team as we execute on our strategic partnership with Disney,”

Anderson added: “I am thrilled to be part of one of the most creative teams in the games business.

“Jam City’s impressive track record of building globally popular original games and reimagining mobile entertainment experiences for iconic brands makes them an ideal home for me.”


