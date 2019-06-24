Blizzard's global esports director Kim Phan has left the company

Blizzard global esports director Kim Phan has left the company after 13 years.



That's according to a post on the forums of pro-gaming team Team Liquid, in which the former global director of esports wrote that her last day was Friday, June 14th and that she has another venture in the games industry lined up.

Phan joined Blizzard in 2006 as an associate producer for online technologies, working in the department until August 2011 in various roles until she moved to Blizzard's business intelligence and risk arm. In June 2013, she was moved to the company's global esports division, first as a senior manager, then a global product director as of August 2016.

Before being hired by Blizzard - as Phan says in her leaving post - she has been a part of the pro-games community since 2004.

