Job News

Blizzard's global esports director Kim Phan has left the company

Blizzard's global esports director Kim Phan has left the company
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Blizzard global esports director Kim Phan has left the company after 13 years.

That's according to a post on the forums of pro-gaming team Team Liquid, in which the former global director of esports wrote that her last day was Friday, June 14th and that she has another venture in the games industry lined up.

Phan joined Blizzard in 2006 as an associate producer for online technologies, working in the department until August 2011 in various roles until she moved to Blizzard's business intelligence and risk arm. In June 2013, she was moved to the company's global esports division, first as a senior manager, then a global product director as of August 2016.

Before being hired by Blizzard - as Phan says in her leaving post - she has been a part of the pro-games community since 2004.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.Biz for the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 8th, 2019

Here's where 209 jobs were cut in Blizzard's US business

Job News Jan 4th, 2019

Blizzard loses CFO to payment company Square

Job News Dec 24th, 2018

Over 100 Blizzard customer support staff accept cash to quit

Job News Oct 3rd, 2018

Blizzard Entertainment president and co-founder Mike Morhaime steps down

Job News Apr 23rd, 2018

Hearthstone director Ben Brode leaves Blizzard

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies