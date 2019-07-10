Job News

Intermedia Labs lays off several HQ Trivia staff as download numbers drop

Intermedia Labs lays off several HQ Trivia staff as download numbers drop
By , Staff Writer

Intermedia Labs has laid off several staff members behind the mobile quiz game HQ Trivia.

As reported by TechCrunch, the firm has reportedly let go nearly 20 per cent of employees. Four sources have confirmed the news, with another stating that six to seven workers have been made redundant.

Those that have lost their jobs, appear to be affected in marketing, product engineering and HR roles, going off personnel LinkedIn profiles.

The layoffs come after HQ Trivia’s numbers have dwindled, with the first half of 2019 being down 92 per cent year-on-year.

Download numbers were reported at 827,000 from January to June compared to the 10.2 million for the previous year.

In Jeopardy

HQ Trivia sees players compete against one another in daily trivia for cash prizes, however since co-founder and CEO Rus Yusupov took over, there have been numerous controversies within the company regarding staff satisfaction.

More recently, Jeopardy winner Alex Jacob claimed via Twitter that he hasn’t received his $20,000 winning since his victory on June 10th, 2019.

In April HQ Trivia show host Scott Rogowsky left the show amid growing troubles and a reportedly sour relationship with the CEO.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Job News Apr 15th, 2019

HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky leaves show amid trouble at studio

Job News Feb 11th, 2019

HQ Trivia dev Intermedia Labs adds Tinder CEO to board

Job News Sep 19th, 2018

HQ Trivia dev gets new CEO as it reveals latest game HQ Words

News Jul 24th, 2018

HQ Trivia dev expands popular app with HQ Sports

News Mar 28th, 2018

HQ Trivia lands ad sponsorship from Nike and Warner Bros for themed quiz nights

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies