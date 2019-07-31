Job News

Xbox co-creator Nat Brown joins Apple
Apple has hired former Xbox co-creator and virtual reality engineer Nat Brown.

Brown made the announcement via his Twitter account revealing the move, however has not disclosed what role he will be undertaking.

From September 2015 to February 2018, Brown worked as an engineer for Valve until he was part of the 13 employees that were laid off. Since then he has been acting as an advisor for technology firm VREAL.

At Microsoft, Brown was part of the team of engineers that helped design the original Xbox which subsequently launched in 2001.

“Always fascinated”

“I was always fascinated with how hard games push software and hardware platforms in UI/UX, memory, storage, and network requirements, real-time rendering, low-latency input, audio quality, and multimedia generally,” wrote Brown.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work on my obsessions by focusing on all applications of graphics and working with any of you using graphics on Apple platforms.”


